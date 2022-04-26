Tune in on April 27th for ‘Hocus Pocus’ Twitter Watch Party Hosted by Disney Parks

Who's ready for the Halfway to Halloween Celebration? Disney is inviting you to join on Twitter to get even more excited. Disney Parks Blog shared more.
What's Happening:
- Join @DisneyParks on Twitter on Wednesday, April 27 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
- Use the hashtag #HocusPocusWatchParty for a night of discussion, fun, and a special guest while watching Disney's Hocus Pocus.
- If you are a Disney+ subscriber, you can watch Hocus Pocus from your own home.
- If you are planning on having a party with your family and friends, here are some ideas for delicious recipes perfect for the occasion.
"I Put a Spell on You and Now You’re Mine!" – Witch’s Flight
- This is inspired by Sanderson Sisters, and is a beverage for those 21 and up.
- This Witch's Flight is from the kitchens at Disney Parks, which originated at Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar at Disney Springs.
- Ingredients include: whiskey, white grape juice, lime juice, and sweet and sour with flavors of green apple, orange-tangerine, and blackberry.
"Come, We Fly!" – Winfred’s Pumpkin Broomstick Twists
- If you like pumpkin, then you will love this treat. This tasty broomstick treat is perfect for the Hocus Pocus Twitter Watch Party.
- The Sanderson Sisters-inspired includes all of your favorite fall flavors, and you can see the full recipe here.
"Hocus Pocus" -Inspired Wallpapers
- Who doesn't like free stuff? With these Hocus Pocus-inspired wallpapers, you can have the perfect background on your phone or computer.
- Click here to download them for free.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning