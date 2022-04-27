“Avatar” Sequel Title Revealed as “Avatar: The Way of Water”

After many years of delays and anticipation, the sequel to James Cameron’s 2009 blockbuster, Avatar, is finally being released this December. During Disney’s presentation this morning at CinemaCon, the official title of the sequel was revealed.
What’s Happening:
- The title for the second Avatar film will be Avatar: The Way of Water.
- Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.
- Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, and Kate Winslet.
- The sci-fi epic will be released internationally beginning December 14th, with a release in North America on December 16th.
- The teaser trailer, which was screened in 3D for the very first time today and drew highly enthusiastic responses from the CinemaCon audience, will debut exclusively in theaters with Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 6th.
- In anticipation for the film, and to remind audiences of the events that preceded it, 20th Century will re-release the original Avatar in theaters on September 23rd.
- Producer Jon Landau flew in from New Zealand to attend the Disney presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas today. Stay tuned to Laughing Place for our complete recap of the presentation.