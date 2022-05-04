ESPN and Dave Pasch Reach Multi-Year Extension Agreement

According to The Big Lead, Dave Pasch has agreed to a multi-year extension with ESPN. Pasch, who has been with the network since 2003, is a staple on NBA, college basketball and college football broadcasts, and will be on the call for Game 3 of the Milwaukee Bucks-Boston Celtics Eastern Conference semifinals on Saturday afternoon.

What’s Happening:

Pasch, who became the radio voice of the Arizona Cardinals a year before joining ESPN, is versatile and malleable, and holds the distinction of sitting within Bill Walton's blast radius on Pac-12 broadcasts.

One of the veteran voice's best traits is his pliability, as he's able to go from the Walton broadcast to one with Hubie Brown or J.J. Redick, who has been next to him on the first three assignments of his own career.

Pasch’s longtime colleague, Bill Walton, shared an enthusiastic message for his friend on Twitter:

ESPN reaches a multi-year extension with veteran play-by-play voice @DavePasch And a certain longtime colleague seems excited about the news… More via @TheBigLead: https://t.co/u7jqKXsQvx | @BillWalton pic.twitter.com/Gt7i1b7KxY — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 3, 2022

What They’re Saying: