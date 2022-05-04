ESPN and Dave Pasch Reach Multi-Year Extension Agreement

According to The Big Lead, Dave Pasch has agreed to a multi-year extension with ESPN. Pasch, who has been with the network since 2003, is a staple on NBA, college basketball and college football broadcasts, and will be on the call for Game 3 of the Milwaukee Bucks-Boston Celtics Eastern Conference semifinals on Saturday afternoon.
What’s Happening:
- Pasch, who became the radio voice of the Arizona Cardinals a year before joining ESPN, is versatile and malleable, and holds the distinction of sitting within Bill Walton's blast radius on Pac-12 broadcasts.
- One of the veteran voice's best traits is his pliability, as he's able to go from the Walton broadcast to one with Hubie Brown or J.J. Redick, who has been next to him on the first three assignments of his own career.
- Pasch’s longtime colleague, Bill Walton, shared an enthusiastic message for his friend on Twitter:
What They’re Saying:
- Pasch told The Big Lead: "Nothing's guaranteed and there are no givens. You're only as good as your last broadcast. So when a company like ESPN is interested in retaining your services, whether you've been there for a month or almost two decades, which is the case for me, I'm grateful and don't take it for granted. I know that sounds like a clichè stock answer, but it's true. When you get a chance to do high-level games and they're saying, 'Hey, we want you to do this for more years to come,' it's nice to be wanted."