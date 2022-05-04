Get the Perfect Soundtrack for Star Wars Day with Spotify

Today is May 4th, and Star Wars fans everywhere are celebrating May the 4th Be With You. If you want to get more into the holiday spirit, you can celebrate Star Wars Day with Spotify.

What's Happening:

Spotify can help you celebrate by taking their Blend feature to a galaxy far, far away.

You can combine and share your musical tastes with popular Star Wars characters to create a shared playlist full of your favorite songs.

After you Blend with one of these iconic Star Wars characters, you'll receive a share card showing your taste match score and the song that brings you two together.

You're then able to share the cards, which also receive your listening preferences compared to the character, directly to Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, or Twitter.

Spotify connects you to Star Wars inspired music on the updated Disney Hub Best of Star Wars playlist

Your play bar will turn into a lightsaber when you load your favorite songs from this playlist using the desktop app.

Click on the lightsaber handle as you listen, and it will switch between some of the favorite lightsabers from the franchise.

Playlist Fun Facts:

Last year, on May 4th, there was a record 986% increase in streams from the Best of Star Wars playlist.

The most popular tracks were Duel of the Fates, Anakin vs. Obi-Wan, and Battle of the Heroes.

Obviously, Star Wars fans take part in this fun all year round, with more than one million Star Wars themed playlists on Spotify. The most popular playlists are for Yoda and Baby Yoda, the Mandalorian

Listeners have more than doubled their streaming of Star Wars music on Spotify since 2019.

With characters like Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi getting their own shows on Disney+