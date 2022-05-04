Your Pets Can Join in on the Star Wars Fun with Chewy

Animal lovers everywhere have most likely heard of chewy.com. It is a great place to purchase plenty of different pet items online. There are some special deals going on in correlation with Star Wars Day and even a special contest if your dog looks like Chewbacca.

Deals:

Chewy.com has so many different Star Wars collections, from toys to dog apparel, bowls, beds, and more.

Through May 5th, you will be able to receive $10 off if you spend $25 or more on Star Wars themed items.

Contest:

Chewy is holding their first-ever casting call for pets and pet parents nationwide.

They're searching for a Chewbacca look alike for their next Star Wars campaign and will be taking submissions during the month of May.

How to Enter:

Share a photo of your Chewie-lookalike pet on social media

Tag @Chewy

Use the hashtags: #ChewyCastingCall and #Maythe4thBeWithYou

VIP (Very Important Pet) Prize Package:

Professional photoshoot with Chewy Studios

Spotlight on Chewy.com

Spotlight on Chewy’s social media pages

Box full of goodies from The Star Wars Collection at Chewy

Framed photos and personalized items

Fun Facts: