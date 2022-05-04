Your Pets Can Join in on the Star Wars Fun with Chewy

Tags: , ,

Animal lovers everywhere have most likely heard of chewy.com. It is a great place to purchase plenty of different pet items online. There are some special deals going on in correlation with Star Wars Day and even a special contest if your dog looks like Chewbacca.

Deals:

  • Chewy.com has so many different Star Wars collections, from toys to dog apparel, bowls, beds, and more.
  • Through May 5th, you will be able to receive $10 off if you spend $25 or more on Star Wars themed items.

Contest:

  • Chewy is holding their first-ever casting call for pets and pet parents nationwide.
  • They're searching for a Chewbacca look alike for their next Star Wars campaign and will be taking submissions during the month of May.

How to Enter:

  • Share a photo of your Chewie-lookalike pet on social media  
  • Tag @Chewy  
  • Use the hashtags: #ChewyCastingCall and #Maythe4thBeWithYou  

VIP (Very Important Pet) Prize Package:  

  • Professional photoshoot with Chewy Studios
  • Spotlight on Chewy.com
  • Spotlight on Chewy’s social media pages
  • Box full of goodies from The Star Wars Collection at Chewy
  • Framed photos and personalized items

Fun Facts:

  • Your dog and Chewbacca have more in common than you think.
  • Chewbacca and the Wookiees We're inspired by George Lucas’ best furry friend, Indiana, an Alaskan Malamute dog.
  • There are many animals known to resemble Star Wars characters, especially Chewy. These include dog breeds like Shih Tzus, Brussels Griffons, and Briards.
  • There are over 16,000 Chewy customers who have named their pets after Star Wars characters.
  • Among the top ten names are:
    • Luke
    • Leia
    • Chewie
    • Kylo
    • Yoda
    • Chewbacca
    • Anakin
    • Princess Leia
    • Kylo Ren
    • Han Solo

 