Your Pets Can Join in on the Star Wars Fun with Chewy

Animal lovers everywhere have most likely heard of chewy.com. It is a great place to purchase plenty of different pet items online. There are some special deals going on in correlation with Star Wars Day and even a special contest if your dog looks like Chewbacca.
Deals:
- Chewy.com has so many different Star Wars collections, from toys to dog apparel, bowls, beds, and more.
- Through May 5th, you will be able to receive $10 off if you spend $25 or more on Star Wars themed items.
Contest:
- Chewy is holding their first-ever casting call for pets and pet parents nationwide.
- They're searching for a Chewbacca look alike for their next Star Wars campaign and will be taking submissions during the month of May.
How to Enter:
- Share a photo of your Chewie-lookalike pet on social media
- Tag @Chewy
- Use the hashtags: #ChewyCastingCall and #Maythe4thBeWithYou
VIP (Very Important Pet) Prize Package:
- Professional photoshoot with Chewy Studios
- Spotlight on Chewy.com
- Spotlight on Chewy’s social media pages
- Box full of goodies from The Star Wars Collection at Chewy
- Framed photos and personalized items
Fun Facts:
- Your dog and Chewbacca have more in common than you think.
- Chewbacca and the Wookiees We're inspired by George Lucas’ best furry friend, Indiana, an Alaskan Malamute dog.
- There are many animals known to resemble Star Wars characters, especially Chewy. These include dog breeds like Shih Tzus, Brussels Griffons, and Briards.
- There are over 16,000 Chewy customers who have named their pets after Star Wars characters.
- Among the top ten names are:
- Luke
- Leia
- Chewie
- Kylo
- Yoda
- Chewbacca
- Anakin
- Princess Leia
- Kylo Ren
- Han Solo