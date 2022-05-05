“Cookies & Milk” Animated Series in Development at Disney Television Animation

Cookies & Milk, an original animated series based on the forthcoming middle grade novel of the same name by Shawn Amos, is in development at Disney Television Animation.

The debut novel is semi-autobiographical, inspired by the childhood of Shawn Amos, a blues musician and the son of iconic Wallace “Wally” Amos Jr., founder of the Famous Amos chocolate chip cookie brand.

The Cookies & Milk teleplay follows the summer adventures of harmonica-playing middle schooler Ellis Johnson as he begrudgingly helps his wildly optimistic and quite possibly magical father open the world’s first cookie shop in 1970s Hollywood, California.

Jesse James Films recently acquired the rights to the book, which received a six-figure advance in a two-book deal from the publisher Little, Brown Books for Young Readers.

Cookies & Milk is set to be published in Spring 2022.

is set to be published in Spring 2022. This series greenlight marks the second animated project at Disney for Cinema Gypsy, which has a first-look deal with ABC Marvel Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur for Disney Channel

for The executive producers are Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland of Cinema Gypsy Productions (black-ish), Jesse Murphy and James Sears Bryant of Jesse James Films, and Shawn Amos. Brian Egeston (The Game) is set as co-executive producer and story editor.

