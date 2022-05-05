‘Out Of My Mind’ Film Adaptation in the Works with Disney+

According to Deadline, Disney+ is going to adapt Sharon M. Draper’s Out of My Mind from page to screen as an upcoming movie. The project is coming from Big Beach, Participant, EveryWhere Studios LLC, and Disney Branded Television.

The director of Out Of My Mind will be Amber Sealey, while the screenplay is written by Daniel Stiepleman.

Disney Branded Television taking on the award-winning novel that follows Melody Brooks (Phoebe-Rae Taylor), who is a multi-talented 12 year old.

Melody has a sharp mind and a quick wit, but due to her being non-verbal and in a wheelchair, she is not given the same academic opportunities as her classmates.

When a young educator notices her potential, she encourages Melody to participate in mainstream education.

The production team for this film has included multiple people from the cerebral palsy and AAC (augmentative and alternative communication device) community, who have been involved from the earliest stages of development.

