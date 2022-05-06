Disney and Starlight Children’s Foundation Partner to Offer Star Wars Themed Hospital Gowns

Disney and Lucasfilm have teamed up with Starlight Children’s Foundation to harness the power of Star Wars to empower and improve the lives of sick kids.
What’s Happening:
- Since 2018, Disney, Lucasfilm, and Starlight have collaborated to create Starlight Gowns inspired by a collection of favorite Star Wars characters, including Darth Vader, Chewbacca, and R2-D2.
- These gowns are a comforting alternative to plain hospital wear – allowing patients to transform into their favorite Star Wars character to make their hospital stay less intimidating.
- The five character options are:
- The Mandalorian
- Ahsoka Tano
- Darth Vader
- R2-D2
- Chewbacca
- Additionally, the partnership has included Star Wars-themed Disney care packages that help recreate an environment of their own during a child's hospital stay.
- Through Starlight, Disney delivers Star Wars toys, books, movies, and more to seriously ill children across the country, enabling hospitals to celebrate special days like May the 4th with their patients.
- Starlight VR is a groundbreaking, state-of-the-art technology program that transforms the hospital experience for kids and features “Droid Repair Bay”, an exclusive Star Wars VR experience from ILMxLAB.
- Stories of appreciation from the children that were gifted these gowns can be found on the Starlight Children’s Foundation website, where you can also donate to the cause.