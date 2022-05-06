“Live with Kelly and Ryan” Guest List: Mike Myers, Jean Smart and More to Appear Week of May 9th

Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of May 9th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts. It’s also the time of year for “Live’s Virtual Road Trip,” where our hosts remotely explore some of the country’s most beautiful cities, get the scoop around town from local affiliates, try out regional cuisine and more!

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

for the latest in entertainment news and current events. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, chefs and more.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of May 9th-13th:

Monday, May 9 Norman Reedus ( The Ravaged ) Evelyn Garcia ( Top Chef – Shrimp boil that’s guaranteed to please) “Virtual Road Trip:” Houston, Texas

Tuesday, May 10 Ken Jeong ( The Pentaverate ) Melissa Gilbert ( Back to the Prairie: A Home Remade, A Life Rediscovered ) Mason Hereford (Turkey and the Wolf restaurant) “Virtual Road Trip:” New Orleans, Louisiana

Wednesday, May 11 Mike Myers ( The Pentaverate ) Ali Wentworth ( Ali’s Well That Ends Well: Tales of Desperation and a Little Inspiration ) Chef Joancarlo Parkhurst (LaFamosa restaurant) “Virtual Road Trip:” Washington, D.C.

Thursday, May 12 Jean Smart ( Hacks ) Howie Mandel ( America’s Got Talent ) “Virtual Road Trip:” Charleston, South Carolina

Friday, May 13 Julianne Hough ( POTUS ) Chef Chris Barnum-Dann (Localis restaurant – Fluke with English Pea Risotto) “Virtual Road Trip:” Sacramento, California



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.