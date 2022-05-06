Rehearsals for ‘Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!’ Have Begun

Josh D'Amaro, the Chairman of Disney Parks Experiences and Products, shared on his Instagram a photo from rehearsals for Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!

What's Happening:

His post read: Just going with the flow at rehearsals for Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond! I had a blast today spending time with the amazingly talented performers and crew getting ready to bring it to life onstage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!:

This reimagined show will open in 2022.

This is an exciting stage show based on Disney and Pixar’s film Finding Nemo

The adventure starts by catching up with the fish from Dr. P. Sherman’s office in Finding Nemo, who made their way across the ocean to the Marine Life Institute.

You will hear many of your favorite songs, such as In the Big Blue World and Go with the Flow .

and . There will be live performers, animated backdrops, and a theater with innovative lighting, sound, and special effects to make you feel like you are truly in Nemo's under the sea environment.