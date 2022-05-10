Aunty’s Beach House to Reopen at Aulani Resort on May 25th

Aunty's Beach House at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, will reopen May 25th, treating keiki (kids) ages 5-12 to fun and adventure and – for the first time – offering evening activities the whole family can enjoy.

What’s Happening:

Designed as a typical hale or house where kids might visit their "aunty," the rollicking kids club puts the focus on fun. Each of the six colorful rooms is dedicated to different activities – from a movie room to computer lab, arts and crafts studio to a game room.

Parents can reserve a playtime in Aunty’s Beach House between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. daily for secured children’s programming. During these hours, parents may select 1.5 hours of playtime for complimentary themed activities on "Uncle's Side" of the house or 2 hours on "Aunty's Side" of the house for premium activities.

Complimentary activities include interactive games and arts and crafts based on the theme of the day. Premium activities include Surf’s Up, A Surfin’, Fishin’ and Dancin’ Party with Disney friends. Children will learn about the ocean, catch a wave on carpet surfboards with Max and get the somewhat wacky lowdown on fishing Hawai‘i waters with Goofy.

And now, the whole family can get in on the fun with “after hours'' activities from 4:00-9:00 p.m. when Aunty’s Beach House turns into an evening entertainment venue. Families can choose from an assortment of complementary and premium activities where they can learn to play the ukulele, get together for a lesson in animation, or make lasting memories with photo opportunities in front of surfing scenes and other colorful backdrops.

Aunty’s Beach House will reopen with new operations, safety and health protocols in place. Among them are face-covering requirements, capacity limits, physical distancing, spacing between craft benches and play areas and temperature checks.

Reservations for Aunty’s Beach House are required and will be available beginning May 11th at 7:00 a.m. Hawaii Standard Time for reservations starting on May 25th.

Reservations can be made up to two weeks in advance by visiting the Aunty’s Beach House webpage at DisneyAulani.com