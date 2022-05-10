Charissa Gilmore Promoted to Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, Disney General Entertainment

Charissa Gilmore has been promoted to senior vice president of Corporate Communications for Disney General Entertainment, it was announced today by Peter Rice, chairman of General Entertainment for The Walt Disney Company to whom she reports.

What’s Happening:

A Disney veteran of more than 30 years, Gilmore is responsible for external and internal corporate communications strategies and execution across business operations that support the organization’s extensive portfolio of content brands including 20th Television, ABC Freeform FX Hulu Disney+

Gilmore oversees all corporate communications functions across the organization, developing and managing communications strategies that drive the business goals, and expand and enhance brand awareness. Her responsibilities include strategy, corporate messaging, executive communications, internal communications, public relations, corporate social responsibility, issues management and the shared functions for events planning, promotions, visual communications, editorial and photo operations.

Gilmore has spent her career at Disney in communications and marketing for media. During her tenure, she’s served as vice president, Global Distribution Communications for Disney|ABC Television where she oversaw the regional marketing and publicity teams supporting content sales and distribution across EMEA, Asia and Latin America.

Prior to that, she was head of Communications at ABC Studios leading corporate communications and publicity. During Gilmore’s tenure, the studio launched multiple Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning hit series Lost , Desperate Housewives and Grey’s Anatomy , which continues to be the longest-running medical drama in television history.

She won the Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Award for her work launching Alias .

. Gilmore also served as vice president, Digital Media for Disney|ABC Television, overseeing program management, product strategy and marketing for the division’s suite of streaming apps.

Prior to that, she was chief of staff for Anne Sweeney, then co-chair, Disney Media Network, and president, Disney|ABC Television Group, managing day-to-day operations and spearheading strategic initiatives for the group.

She started at The Walt Disney Company in the marketing team at Buena Vista International Television, overseeing publicity, promotions and synergy for film and television international distribution.

What They’re Saying: