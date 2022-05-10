The CW App Adding Seasons of Fan Favorites From Disney Media and Entertainment to Stream for Free

The CW has added lots of fan favorites from Disney media and entertainment available to stream on the new CW App.
What's Happening:
- The CW is adding seasons of six favorite series from Disney media and entertainment, which will be available to stream on this new CW App.
- Shows available to stream now include: Bunheads, Emergence, and Sleepy Hollow.
- Starting June 1st, you will be able to stream Salem, Scream Queens, and Wayward Pines.
- Rick Haskins, President, Streaming & Chief Branding Officer, The CW announced that The CW has licensed the rights to six series from Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution which will now stream under the CW Seed banner on the new app.
- The app is ADD supported and is available for free with no login, subscription, or authentication necessary on virtually all major platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, and more.