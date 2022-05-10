The Walt Disney Company Participating in the 9th Annual Moffettnathanson Media and Communications Summit

The Walt Disney Company is participating in the 9th annual Moffettnathanson Media and Communications Summit.
What's Happening:
- Executives from The Walt Disney Company will participate in the 9th Annual Moffettnathanson Media and Communications Summit.
- CFO Christine McCarthy as well as Rita Ferro (President, Advertising Sales) will participate in a question-and-answer session at the 9th Annual MoffettNathanson Media and Communications Summit on Wednesday, May 18th at approximately 11:00 a.m. PT.
- To stream live, please visit Disney.com/investors.
- Also be sure to stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com as we live blog this Q&A session.