ABC News Announces Liz Alesse Promoted to Vice President of ABC Audio

ABC News has announced that Liz Alesse has been promoted to vice president of ABC Audio.
- She will oversee the entire audio business, including ABC News Radio, podcasts, and entertainment content services.
- Her career began in local news in her hometown of Albany, New York, and she also worked at New England Cable News (NECN) and WGBH in Boston, Massachusetts.
- Most recently, as a member of the ABC Audio team, she served as director and executive producer of Podcast Programming.
- She has been an important part of growing and reorganizing the award-winning podcast team, developing successful content and monetization strategies, and partnering closely within the news division and across The Walt Disney Company to promote their work.
- Alesse has overseen successful launches of podcasts, including Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson, Close Up, and The Book Case with Kate and Charlie Gibson.
- She was also in charge of creating the GMA channel Apple Podcasts, which holds the new Good Morning America podcast.
- Before joining Audio, she was the supervising producer for ABC’s White House and Capitol Hill units.
- She also contributed to network campaign coverage as lead site production for the spin room at the 2020 New Hampshire Democratic primary debate and the two presidential town halls in Philadelphia.
- When she joined ABC News in 2015, she oversaw Hill Productions and operations at This Week with George Stephanopoulos, as well as management of the team and serving as an interim executive producer.