Disney Cruise Line Extends Final Payment and Flexibility Deadlines

If you have a Disney cruise that is coming up, there is some information that you will want to be up to date with.

What's Happening:

Beginning March 10th, 2022, a temporary final payment extension was added to Disney Cruise Line sailings through Dec. 31st, 2022.

They are also temporarily relaxing cruise cancellation fees for any sailings through December 31st, 2022.

Temporary changes to the cruise date flexibility option will now apply to sailings commencing on or before September 30th, 2022. With this option, guests will be able to change their sale date up to 15 days prior to their cruise departure, to another select sail date commencing prior to September 30th, 2023.

Cruises 1 to 5 Nights (Excluding Suites and Concierge Staterooms)

60 days or more: No fee

59 – 45 days: Deposit per Guest

44 – 30 days: 50% of vacation price per Guest

29 – 15 days: 75% of vacation price per Guest

14 days or less: 100% of vacation price per Guest

Cruises 6 Nights or More (Excluding Suites and Concierge Staterooms)

60 days or more: No fee

59 – 56 days: Deposit per Guest

55 – 30 days: 50% of vacation price per Guest

29 – 15 days: 75% of vacation price per Guest

14 days or less: 100% of vacation price per Guest

Suites and Concierge Staterooms

60 days or more: Deposit per Guest

59 – 56 days: 50% of vacation price per Guest

55 – 30 days: 75% of vacation price per Guest

29 days or less: 100% of vacation price per Guest