Disney Cruise Line Extends Final Payment and Flexibility Deadlines

If you have a Disney cruise that is coming up, there is some information that you will want to be up to date with.
What's Happening:
- Beginning March 10th, 2022, a temporary final payment extension was added to Disney Cruise Line sailings through Dec. 31st, 2022.
- They are also temporarily relaxing cruise cancellation fees for any sailings through December 31st, 2022.
- Temporary changes to the cruise date flexibility option will now apply to sailings commencing on or before September 30th, 2022. With this option, guests will be able to change their sale date up to 15 days prior to their cruise departure, to another select sail date commencing prior to September 30th, 2023.
Cruises 1 to 5 Nights (Excluding Suites and Concierge Staterooms)
- 60 days or more: No fee
- 59 – 45 days: Deposit per Guest
- 44 – 30 days: 50% of vacation price per Guest
- 29 – 15 days: 75% of vacation price per Guest
- 14 days or less: 100% of vacation price per Guest
Cruises 6 Nights or More (Excluding Suites and Concierge Staterooms)
- 60 days or more: No fee
- 59 – 56 days: Deposit per Guest
- 55 – 30 days: 50% of vacation price per Guest
- 29 – 15 days: 75% of vacation price per Guest
- 14 days or less: 100% of vacation price per Guest
Suites and Concierge Staterooms
- 60 days or more: Deposit per Guest
- 59 – 56 days: 50% of vacation price per Guest
- 55 – 30 days: 75% of vacation price per Guest
- 29 days or less: 100% of vacation price per Guest
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning