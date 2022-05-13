Hulu Subscribers Can Enjoy Three Free Months of PC Game Pass

With the summer season on its way, Hulu and Xbox are teaming up to give subscribers a fun way to pass the time: three free months of PC Game Pass!

What’s Happening:

Spring and summer is the perfect time to hone your gaming skills and Hulu wants to give subscribers the opportunity to do it for free.

One way Hulu is adding value to their subscriptions is by offering a viewers PC Game Pass, for free.

Hulu has announced they’ve teamed up with Xbox for this special offer for three (3) months of free gaming.

The offer starts today and is available for redemption through July 23, 2022.

Members will have access to over 100 high-quality games on Windows PC including: Minecraft Microsoft Flight Simulator Bethesda games New day one titles EA Play on PC catalog featuring EA’s top titles, exclusive in-game rewards, and early trials of select new games.

All of these existing titles will be available to download and play on PC, with more added every week!

Good to Know:

This limited time deal is available now to U.S. Hulu subscribers in good standing and new Xbox Game Pass members only.

The offer is available for redemption via Hulu PC Game Pass page

Once activated, subscribers will be able to enjoy three free months of PC Game Pass.

Following the free period, fans who keep their PC Game Pass subscription will be charged the monthly rate which is currently $11.99.

What They’re Saying:

“At Hulu, every decision we make starts with the viewer. We do this through the stories we bring to life, and by giving Hulu subscribers the opportunity to engage with their favorite shows, films and brands through select perks and activations, including the ‘Hulu Friends with Benefits’ initiative, Hulu’s way of thanking you for simply being a fan – because that’s what friends are for.”