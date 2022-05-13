The Sleeper Symbiote Takes a New Host in “Venom #11” This August

Writers Al Ewing and Ram V and artist Bryan Hitch’s acclaimed run on “Venom” continues to reshape the symbiote mythos in each explosive issue! And luckily for Venom fans, the trio of superstar creators have no plans to slow down as the ongoing series enters its’ third terrifying arc this August in “Venom #11.”

Kicking off a three-part story called “Venomworld”, readers will see Eddie and Dylan Brock’s journey take a sharp turn as they deal with the shocking revelations of “Venom #10.”

Dylan is still at the mercy of Bedlam while Eddie battles his way across the cosmos, discovering more about the symbiotes than ever before.

And the hits keep coming as the Sleeper symbiote joins the fray with a deadly new look.

Get your first glimpse at Sleeper Agent above and pick up his debut issue when “Venom #11″ arrives in August.

