The Sleeper Symbiote Takes a New Host in “Venom #11” This August

Writers Al Ewing and Ram V and artist Bryan Hitch’s acclaimed run on “Venom” continues to reshape the symbiote mythos in each explosive issue! And luckily for Venom fans, the trio of superstar creators have no plans to slow down as the ongoing series enters its’ third terrifying arc this August in “Venom #11.”
- Kicking off a three-part story called “Venomworld”, readers will see Eddie and Dylan Brock’s journey take a sharp turn as they deal with the shocking revelations of “Venom #10.”
- Dylan is still at the mercy of Bedlam while Eddie battles his way across the cosmos, discovering more about the symbiotes than ever before.
- And the hits keep coming as the Sleeper symbiote joins the fray with a deadly new look.
- Get your first glimpse at Sleeper Agent above and pick up his debut issue when “Venom #11″ arrives in August.
What they’re saying:
- Artist Bryan Hitch: “Working on Venom has been a surprise, honestly. I wasn’t really familiar with the symbiote world before I drew the first pages of issue 1 but it’s been a hugely entertaining world to explore. Al and Ram’s story (and it is a massive long-form epic) has given me so many different threads to play with from personal drama and urban action to all of space and time. I had to learn to draw cats for this book, not just symbiotes and Sleeper has become a favorite one to play with. We haven’t seen him too much but that’s about to change as he’s getting serious and upping his game. He’s bringing a new element and a new player into the symbiote world with Sleeper Agent. Chemical and biological warfare. This cover reveal is really only the first phase of Sleeper Agent’s look. They are symbiotes, after all…”