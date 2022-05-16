Pixar Shares Concept Art For Next Feature Film, “Elemental”

Pixar Animation Studios has released a piece of concept art for their upcoming film, Elemental, which is due to be released next June.

Pixar Animation Studios revealed details about its 27th feature film, Elemental , which will release on June 16, 2023. Directed by Peter Sohn ( The Good Dinosaur , Partly Cloudy short) and produced by Denise Ream ( The Good Dinosaur, Cars 2 ), the film journeys alongside an unlikely pair, Ember and Wade, in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together.

The fiery young woman and the go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common. Elemental is an original film inspired by Sohn's childhood in New York.

is an original film inspired by Sohn’s childhood in New York. Elemental fills up at least one release slot in 2023 for Pixar Animation Studios. 2022 saw the release of both Turning Red in March, and the upcoming Lightyear in June. Elemental Director Peter Sohn also lends his vocal talents to that film, where he provides the voice of SOX, Buzz’s robot companion.

Elemental fills up at least one release slot in 2023 for Pixar Animation Studios. 2022 saw the release of both Turning Red in March, and the upcoming Lightyear in June. Elemental Director Peter Sohn also lends his vocal talents to that film, where he provides the voice of SOX, Buzz's robot companion. Unknown at this time is whether or not Elemental will see a theatrical release. Since late 2020, all but one Pixar title has debuted directly on Disney+ Soul, Luca, and Turning Red all debuted directly on the streaming service, free to all subscribers, where other releases (including other animated fare like Raya and the Last Dragon) debuted as part of the additional charge Premiere Access. Lightyear, built upon an existing franchise (Toy Story), is the first Pixar film to be exclusively released in theaters everywhere since Onward

Elemental is set for release on June 16th, 2023.

