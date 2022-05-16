Reba McEntire to Join Cast of ABC’s “Big Sky” for Season 3

Grammy Award-winner Reba McEntire has joined the cast of ABC’s drama series Big Sky for its upcoming third season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Big Sky was renewed at ABC just last week, along with The Conners, The Wonder Years and more.
- McEntire, who will be making er return to ABC after a role on the short-lived sitcom Malibu County, will play series regular Sunny Brick.
- Sunny is the mercurial matriarch of the Brick Family, a successful back-country outfitter with a secret history of missing customers.
- McEntire joins a cast that includes Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who both were promoted to series regulars last week on the series.
About Big Sky:
- Created for television by David E. Kelley, Big Sky is based on the novels by C.J. Box.
- In season one, “private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.”
- In season two, when private detectives Dewell and Hoyt reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, they soon discover that the case might not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers.
