Reba McEntire to Join Cast of ABC’s “Big Sky” for Season 3

Grammy Award-winner Reba McEntire has joined the cast of ABC’s drama series Big Sky for its upcoming third season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Big Sky was renewed at ABC just last week.

McEntire will be making her return to ABC after a role on the short-lived sitcom Malibu County, will play series regular Sunny Brick.

, will play series regular Sunny Brick. Sunny is the mercurial matriarch of the Brick Family, a successful back-country outfitter with a secret history of missing customers.

McEntire joins a cast that includes Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who both were promoted to series regulars last week on the series.

