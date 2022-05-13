The Conners, Big Sky, The Wonder Years, and Other Scripted Programs Renewed at ABC

In addition to renewing five non-scripted shows, ABC has also renewed all five of its remaining scripted bubble shows, according to TV Line.

What’s Happening:

ABC has renewed Big Sky (for Season 3) and A Million Little Things (for Season 5), as well as comedies The Conners (for Season 5), Home Economics (for Season 3) and The Wonder Years (for Season 2).

(for Season 3) and (for Season 5), as well as comedies (for Season 5), (for Season 3) and (for Season 2). The Conners is currently ABC’s #1 in viewers among its six current comedy series.

is currently ABC’s #1 in viewers among its six current comedy series. The Wonder Years will be moving forward without previous executive producer Fred Savage, following an investigation

will be moving forward without previous executive producer Fred Savage, Preliminary discussions are underway about Season 5 being the last for A Million Little Things, but no final decision has been made.

More ABC News: