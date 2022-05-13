The Conners, Big Sky, The Wonder Years, and Other Scripted Programs Renewed at ABC

In addition to renewing five non-scripted shows, ABC has also renewed all five of its remaining scripted bubble shows, according to TV Line.
What’s Happening:
- ABC has renewed Big Sky (for Season 3) and A Million Little Things (for Season 5), as well as comedies The Conners (for Season 5), Home Economics (for Season 3) and The Wonder Years (for Season 2).
- The Conners is currently ABC’s #1 in viewers among its six current comedy series.
- The Wonder Years will be moving forward without previous executive producer Fred Savage, following an investigation into inappropriate conduct.
- Preliminary discussions are underway about Season 5 being the last for A Million Little Things, but no final decision has been made.
More ABC News:
- ABC has renewed a wide variety of their reality TV shows for an additional season today, including American Idol, The Bachelor, America's Funniest Home Videos, Shark Tank and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.
- A new canine-inspired special is coming to ABC this month, and today, the network announced that three celebrities have joined their judges panel. Leslie Jordan, Paula Abdul and Yvette Nicole Brown will bring their furry expertise to The American Rescue Dog Show.
- ABC recently ordered a drama pilot from This Is Us writer/director Kay Oyegun, and now that pilot has cast five actors.