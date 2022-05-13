The Conners, Big Sky, The Wonder Years, and Other Scripted Programs Renewed at ABC

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

In addition to renewing five non-scripted shows, ABC has also renewed all five of its remaining scripted bubble shows, according to TV Line.

What’s Happening:

  • ABC has renewed Big Sky (for Season 3) and A Million Little Things (for Season 5), as well as comedies The Conners (for Season 5), Home Economics (for Season 3) and The Wonder Years (for Season 2).
  • The Conners is currently ABC’s #1 in viewers among its six current comedy series.
  • The Wonder Years will be moving forward without previous executive producer Fred Savage, following an investigation into inappropriate conduct.
  • Preliminary discussions are underway about Season 5 being the last for A Million Little Things, but no final decision has been made.

More ABC News: