Paula Abdul, Leslie Jordan, Yvette Nicole Brown Join “The American Rescue Dog Show” as Celebrity Judges

A new canine-inspired special is coming to ABC this month, and today, the network announced that three celebrities have joined their judges panel. Leslie Jordan, Paula Abdul and Yvette Nicole Brown will bring their furry expertise to The American Rescue Dog Show.
What’s Happening:
- With their finger on the pulse of pop culture, Variety’s TV News roundup revealed the addition of three celebrity “ex-paw-t” judges to the ABC special, The American Rescue Dog Show.
- Joining in the tail-wagging fun are:
- Paula Abdul
- Leslie Jordan
- Yvette Nicole Brown
- This one night special will focus on rescued dogs from all over the country as they compete for various titles like:
- Best in Underbite
- Best in Snoring
- Best in Belly Rubs
- There are seven categories in total and a $10,000 donation in honor of each winning pooch, will be made by Petco Love to a local animal welfare organization.
- Additionally, each category winner will compete for the title of Best in Rescue, which will culminate in a $100,000 donation.
- The American Rescue Dog Show is hosted by Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore (both of Holey Moley fame) with ESPN’s McNutt as sideline correspondent.
- The show airs May 25th at 8pm ET on ABC.
What They’re Saying:
- The American Rescue Dog Show Creator and EP Michael Levitt.: “During these challenging times, animals have never had such an important impact on our wellbeing. Now more than ever, it’s time to give rescue dogs their moment in the spotlight. The cuteness overload on this show is going to be off the charts and I can’t wait to show America just how special rescue dogs are and the profound ways they enhance our lives when we make them part of our family.”