Paula Abdul, Leslie Jordan, Yvette Nicole Brown Join “The American Rescue Dog Show” as Celebrity Judges

A new canine-inspired special is coming to ABC this month, and today, the network announced that three celebrities have joined their judges panel. Leslie Jordan, Paula Abdul and Yvette Nicole Brown will bring their furry expertise to The American Rescue Dog Show.

What’s Happening:

With their finger on the pulse of pop culture, Variety’s TV News roundup The American Rescue Dog Show .

. Joining in the tail-wagging fun are: Paula Abdul Leslie Jordan Yvette Nicole Brown

This one night special will focus on rescued dogs from all over the country as they compete for various titles like: Best in Underbite Best in Snoring Best in Belly Rubs

There are seven categories in total and a $10,000 donation in honor of each winning pooch, will be made by Petco Love to a local animal welfare organization.

Additionally, each category winner will compete for the title of Best in Rescue, which will culminate in a $100,000 donation.

The American Rescue Dog Show is hosted by Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore Holey Moley ESPN

is The show airs May 25th at 8pm ET on ABC.

What They’re Saying: