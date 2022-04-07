Martha Stewart and “Holey Moley” Stars Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore To Host New Specials in May on ABC

ABC has announced their Summer 2022 unscripted premiere dates, but has also revealed two new specials that will premiere in May, featuring Martha Stewart and Holey Moley’s Joe Tessitore and Rob Riggle.

What’s Happening:

ABC is gearing up for a night of specials on Wednesday, May 25th. Martha Stewart, known for turning everyday living into an art form, is ready to part ways with pieces from her vast collection of furniture, art and housewares in a new one-hour special, The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart.

Continuing the night, Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore team up to host The American Rescue Dog Show, the preeminent dog competition featuring rescued companions as they strut their fluff, competing for a slew of “best in” titles while stealing America’s hearts.

A $10,000 donation to a local animal welfare organization will be made in honor of the winning dog in each category, and each category winner will have the chance to be named the Best In Rescue with an additional $100,000 donation being made in their honor.

This comedic and heartfelt take on the world of competitive dog shows is a celebration of rescued dogs and the joy they bring to our lives.

