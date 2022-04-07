Martha Stewart and “Holey Moley” Stars Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore To Host New Specials in May on ABC

ABC has announced their Summer 2022 unscripted premiere dates, but has also revealed two new specials that will premiere in May, featuring Martha Stewart and Holey Moley’s Joe Tessitore and Rob Riggle.
- ABC is gearing up for a night of specials on Wednesday, May 25th. Martha Stewart, known for turning everyday living into an art form, is ready to part ways with pieces from her vast collection of furniture, art and housewares in a new one-hour special, The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart.
- Continuing the night, Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore team up to host The American Rescue Dog Show, the preeminent dog competition featuring rescued companions as they strut their fluff, competing for a slew of “best in” titles while stealing America’s hearts.
- In the two-hour special, rescued dogs from all across the country will compete in seven categories including Best In Underbite, Best In Snoring, Best In Belly Rubs and more.
- A $10,000 donation to a local animal welfare organization will be made in honor of the winning dog in each category, and each category winner will have the chance to be named the Best In Rescue with an additional $100,000 donation being made in their honor.
- This comedic and heartfelt take on the world of competitive dog shows is a celebration of rescued dogs and the joy they bring to our lives.
- Dynamic duo Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore host America’s cutest competition special with ESPN’s Monica McNutt serving as sideline correspondent. Dog-loving celebrity guest judges, who will be announced at a later date, will also make special appearances.
- The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart is produced by Walt Disney Television’s newly formed alternative production unit and sees Martha Stewart take part in a new hour-long special. Known for her ways of turning everyday living into an art form, she is ready to part ways with pieces from her vast collection of furniture, art and housewares.
- Over the years, Martha has amassed an assortment of items that ranges from fine art to knickknacks. During the special, she will regale viewers with fond memories of how these beloved items were acquired and offer expert advice on how to execute a successful tag sale.
- Alongside her team of event planners, Martha will host a series of tag sale events including an exclusive cocktail party for celebrities and neighbors to preview the sale.
- Both The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart and The American Rescue Dog Show are set to air on ABC on Wednesday, May 25th.