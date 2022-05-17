“20/20” Features First Interview With Man Behind Bars For A Murder He May Not Have Committed

20/20 is set to feature the first TV interview since the conviction of a man behind bars for murder, but some are asking: is he the real killer?

When a friend discovered Dennis and Norma Woodruff murdered in their home located in the Texas Bible Belt, authorities quickly suspected the couple’s son, Brandon Woodruff, who was the last person to see them alive. Authorities said Brandon lived a double life and they recovered a weapon with one of the victim’s DNA that they say belonged to Brandon and could have been used during the crime. A jury soon convicted him and he received life behind bars, but his family’s opinions remain divided on whether or not he committed the murders.

Today, as the Innocence Project of Texas helps Brandon try to clear his name, 20/20 reports on the key question posed by his supporters: Did he actually kill his parents? The new 20/20 features Brandon’s first TV interview since his 2009 conviction with ABC 20/20 airs Friday, May 20 (9:01–11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, next day on Hulu

reports on the key question posed by his supporters: Did he actually kill his parents? The new features Brandon's first TV interview since his 2009 conviction with airs Friday, May 20 (9:01–11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, next day on