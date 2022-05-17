Amy Adams Appears Alongside Maya Rudolph in First Official Image from “Disenchanted”

Walt Disney Studios has unveiled the first official image from Disenchanted, which will stream this Thanksgiving on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

The highly anticipated sequel to Enchanted will stream on Disney+ this Thanksgiving.

will stream on Disney+ this Thanksgiving. During Disney’s presentation at the Broadcast Television Upfronts, the studio shared a first-look image of Amy Addams as Giselle alongside Maya Rudolph, who appears to play an evil queen based on this photo.

Not much is known about the plot of the sequel, but Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel are all confirmed to reprise their roles.

Disenchanted is directed by Adam Shankman ( Hairspray ) and filming began earlier this month

is directed by Adam Shankman ( ) and Additional new cast members for the sequel include Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays.

The original Enchanted came out in 2007, an animated/live-action musical fantasy with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, who also collaborated together on The Hunchback of Notre Dame.