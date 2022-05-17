Amy Adams Appears Alongside Maya Rudolph in First Official Image from “Disenchanted”

Walt Disney Studios has unveiled the first official image from Disenchanted, which will stream this Thanksgiving on Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- The highly anticipated sequel to Enchanted will stream on Disney+ this Thanksgiving.
- During Disney’s presentation at the Broadcast Television Upfronts, the studio shared a first-look image of Amy Addams as Giselle alongside Maya Rudolph, who appears to play an evil queen based on this photo.
- Not much is known about the plot of the sequel, but Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel are all confirmed to reprise their roles.
- Disenchanted is directed by Adam Shankman (Hairspray) and filming began earlier this month.
- Additional new cast members for the sequel include Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays.
- The original Enchanted came out in 2007, an animated/live-action musical fantasy with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, who also collaborated together on The Hunchback of Notre Dame.
