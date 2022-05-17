Pre-Sailing Testing Requirement Updates for Disney Cruise Line

If you have a Disney cruise coming up, there have been a lot of changes when it comes to testing and different safety protocols. Here is the latest information that has been provided to us.

What's Happening:

This will apply to all sailings departing from a U.S. or Canadian port on or after June 7.

The vaccine requirement is still in place for all guests that are eligible to travel on Disney Cruise Line. This requirement is for all guests ages five and up.

Beginning June 7th, the following COVID-19 testing requirements will go into effect.

Guests Who Are Not Vaccine Eligible:

Guests who are not eligible for the vaccine because of age must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result that was taken no more than three days before their sail date.

The test must be a Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT), rapid PCR test, or lab-based PCR test and be paid for by the guest. Rapid antigen tests are not accepted.

Guests who are not vaccine-eligible because of age are also required to take a second COVID-19 test (paid for by Disney Cruise Line and administered by Inspire Diagnostics) at the terminal before boarding.

Fully Vaccinated Guests:

Guests who are fully vaccinated and departing on sailings from U.S. and Canadian ports must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result (paid for by the guest) taken no more than 2 days before their sail date.

This must be a rapid antigen test professionally observed by a medical professional through a medical facility or telehealth provider and can be a Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT), Rapid PCR test or lab-based PCR test.

Guests can purchase COVID-19 tests from any independent testing supplier.

Test results for all guests must be uploaded into the Safe Passage website by midnight prior to embarkation day.

Fully vaccinated Guests who do not upload the required pre-trip test results into the Safe Passage website by midnight prior to embarkation day must be tested at the terminal before boarding and will be charged. The cost of embarkation tests for fully vaccinated guests will be $74 plus tax for the initial antigen test, and, if needed, $125 plus tax for a confirmatory PCR test, charged at the time of service.