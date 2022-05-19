Electrify The Summer with the Return of Electric Ocean to SeaWorld Orlando

Electric Ocean, SeaWorld Orlando’s electrifying summer event featuring both daytime and nighttime entertainment, eats and fun for guests of all ages, returns this summer bigger and better than ever before.

What’s Happening:

After a day of exploring the park, guests can continue their visit after dark, and dive into incredible environments of light and music while experiencing fan-favorite SeaWorld attractions like they have never seen them.

Join playful sea creatures and lively party hosts for family-friendly dance parties all around the park.

See incredible live performances by popular musical artists and meet some incredibly special animal ambassadors.

There’s extra fun for the kids who will be able to participate in special “beach cleanups” that will turn trash into a beautiful mural.

End the night with a show-stopping fireworks spectacular guests will be able to see from all around the park.

Electric Ocean will begin on May 27th to September 5th, including Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Electrifying Entertainment:

All New! Ignite 360 – A new way to see the festival’s signature display of fireworks from all around the park with an all-new fireworks show, which features more lights, more lasers, more fountains, and more fireworks than ever before!

– A new way to see the festival’s signature display of fireworks from all around the park with an all-new fireworks show, which features more lights, more lasers, more fountains, and more fireworks than ever before! All New! Rescue Tails: Night Vision – A nocturnal version of our “Rescue Tails” presentations where guests meet incredible rescued animals and learn about their unique stories.

– A nocturnal version of our “Rescue Tails” presentations where guests meet incredible rescued animals and learn about their unique stories. Back by Popular Demand! Rescue Tails – An educational presentation that teaches guests about SeaWorld’s commitment to animal care and rescue. They will meet many incredible rescued animals, such as birds of prey, primates, and reptiles, and learn about their unique stories

– An educational presentation that teaches guests about SeaWorld’s commitment to animal care and rescue. They will meet many incredible rescued animals, such as birds of prey, primates, and reptiles, and learn about their unique stories Returning this Year! Elmo Rocks – Join Elmo and his friends at Nautilus Theater as they save the day by forming their own rock 'n’ roll band after their favorite band cancels its concert appearance.

– Join Elmo and his friends at Nautilus Theater as they save the day by forming their own rock 'n’ roll band after their favorite band cancels its concert appearance. Club Sea Glow – The party amps up after dark at Bayside Stadium, where a DJ will be mixing dance music all evening leading up to the start of our fireworks finale. Enjoy plenty of space to spread out and dance while enjoying the entertainment. That includes dancers and high-energy atmospheric acts to get the party going.

– The party amps up after dark at Bayside Stadium, where a DJ will be mixing dance music all evening leading up to the start of our fireworks finale. Enjoy plenty of space to spread out and dance while enjoying the entertainment. That includes dancers and high-energy atmospheric acts to get the party going. Club Electric Current – Kicking off Electric Ocean’s nighttime fun, the Waterfront transforms early into a party beneath the waves. Your host, dancers, and stilt walkers get the excitement started with a dance party fit for all ages.

Energizing Eats Throughout the Festival:

Guests can sip and savor special summer flavors throughout SeaWorld's Electric Ocean with more mouthwatering bites than ever before. They will taste savory summer classics alongside limited-time offerings or quench their thirst with international and craft brews or one of the park’s signature refreshing coaster cocktails: