Former Disney CEO Bob Iger Joins Gopuff as Investor and Advisor

Gopuff, the market-leading and fastest-growing platform for immediate delivery of consumers’ everyday needs, announced that Bob Iger, former Disney CEO and Chairman, will become an advisor and investor.
What’s Happening:
- Mr. Iger will advise co-founders and co-CEOs Yakir Gola and Rafael Ilishayev, and the broader executive team, to help deepen Gopuff’s consumer engagement and growth globally.
- Widely recognized as one of the most innovative and successful CEOs in history, Iger led The Walt Disney Company during the most difficult time in the company’s storied history. Practical concepts such as optimism, courage, decisiveness and fairness, and an ability to foster innovation while powering growth are the bedrock of his exceptional leadership and helped Disney to become one of the world’s largest and most admired media and entertainment companies.
- Iger joins as an advisor as Gopuff further establishes its global footprint, launches new verticals, and continues to lead the space with over 70% share of the U.S. instant commerce category, according to YipitData. Nearly 30% of Americans are within a mile and a half of a Gopuff fulfillment center today.
- This isn’t the only company that Bob Iger has recently invested in, as last week he was part of an investment firm that bought a 25% stake in Funko.
What They’re Saying:
- Gopuff co-founder and Co-CEO Yakir Gola said: “Bob Iger is one of the most important and visionary business leaders of this generation. He defined consumer engagement, product innovation, and organizational excellence. I am so proud and excited that Bob is joining team blue. Gopuff is building a platform designed for the future of the consumer industry and nobody understands consumers better than Bob Iger.”
- Bob Iger said: “It’s been exciting to spend time with Gopuff leadership learning about the company, the founders, and their aspirations. I am excited to advise, mentor, and support the executive team as they continue building a company uniquely designed for how consumers are changing and growing. I believe consumer commerce will be very different in the near future and Gopuff is building the platform to power it.”