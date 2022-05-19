Official Trailer Released for “NFTs: Enter the Metaverse”

ABC released the trailer for NFTs: Enter the Metaverse, today, May 19th. The one-hour documentary will premiere on Saturday, May 21st across all eight of its owned stations and on streaming channels, as well as ABC News Live.
- ABC has officially released the trailer for NFTs: Enter the Metaverse.
- The one-hour documentary premiering on May 21st will include interviews with Mike ‘Beeple’ Winkelmann, Billionaire and Shark of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ Mark Cuban, Entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, International DJ Steve Aoki, and ABC News Chief Business Technology and Economics Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis.
- Here's what was shared in the official press release as well as the trailer.
- The one-hour documentary captures the viewer instantly with an interview and behind the scenes with famed digital artist Mike “Beeple” Winkelmann, who shook the world when his NFT work sold for an unprecedented $69.4 million at the historic Christie’s Auction House. The sale marked the beginning of an unstoppable NFT wave, where everyone from digital artists to mainstream celebrities began creating, selling and collecting NFTs via cryptocurrency on Blockchain.
- “NFTs: Enter the Metaverse” gives an in-depth look at the gold-rush hysteria and growing popularity surrounding NFTs (non-fungible tokens). The documentary features celebrity interviews with Paris Hilton, billionaire and shark of ABC’s “Shark Tank” Mark Cuban, entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, international DJ Steve Aoki, and ABC News Chief Business Technology and Economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis. While viewers will hear rags-to-riches digital artists’ stories, industry insiders weigh in on history-making technology paving the way for the Metaverse and illuminate on the social and economic factors that led to the rise of NFTs as well as the implications of NFT technology on the future.
- Viewers will also meet up-and-coming artists, like 17-year-old Diana Sinclair, who are changing the face of NFTs and paving the way for more representation of women and people of color.