Official Trailer Released for “NFTs: Enter the Metaverse”

ABC released the trailer for NFTs: Enter the Metaverse, today, May 19th. The one-hour documentary will premiere on Saturday, May 21st across all eight of its owned stations and on streaming channels, as well as ABC News Live.

. The one-hour documentary premiering on May 21st will include interviews with Mike ‘Beeple’ Winkelmann, Billionaire and Shark of ABC’s ‘ Shark Tank

Here's what was shared in the official press release as well as the trailer.