Hasbro Pulse Shared Morph as Next Character in the Marvel Legends Animated Series Collection

Hasbro Pulse shared on Twitter the next character in the Marvel Legends Animated Series collection.
What's Happening:
- Hasbro Pulse shared that the next character in the Marvel Legends Animated Series collection is Marvel’s Morph.
- The post read: “It's finally time! The next character in the #MarvelLegends #XMen 90s Animated Series collection is Marvel’s Morph! Look at the sick packaging and art, courtesy of our friend @Dveese ! Stay tuned for this figure reveal and pre-order coming soon to #HasbroPulse!”
https://twitter.com/HasbroPulse/status/1527665463395639296/photo/1
About Morph:
- Morph was a member of the X-Men.
- He's fun-loving and is described by Wolverine as "the only one who could ever make me laugh."
- Morph was seemingly killed during the team's first encounter with Sentinels during the raid on the Mutant Control Agency headquarters.
- Later, he returned as an agent of Mister Sinister but had vengeful feelings towards the X-Men for leaving him behind.
- He overcame his fear and managed to destroy the remains of Master Mold.
- Once again, he then left the X-Men after this mission and felt he was not ready to be a hero yet.
- One last time, he was called into action when Professor Xavier was shot by Henry Peter Gyrich.
- He impersonated the professor and reached out to the mutants of the world, asking them to not strike back at all of humanity because of the actions of one.
- Morph was with Magneto and the other X-Men in the series' final shot, which makes people think he remains an X-Men after the departure of Xavier.