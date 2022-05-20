Hasbro Pulse Shared Morph as Next Character in the Marvel Legends Animated Series Collection

Hasbro Pulse shared on Twitter the next character in the Marvel Legends Animated Series collection.

Hasbro Pulse shared that the next character in the Marvel Legends Animated Series collection is Marvel’s Morph.

The post read: “It's finally time! The next character in the #MarvelLegends #XMen 90s Animated Series collection is Marvel’s Morph! Look at the sick packaging and art, courtesy of our friend @Dveese ! Stay tuned for this figure reveal and pre-order coming soon to #HasbroPulse!”

