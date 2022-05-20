Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of May 23rd. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts. Plus Live’s Bring on the Heat Week kicks off in preparation for a summer filled with fun!

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of May 23rd-27th:

Monday, May 23 Seth Meyers Performance by American Idol

Tuesday, May 24 Ewan Mcgregor ( Obi-Wan Kenobi Jennifer Connelly ( Top Gun: Maverick ) Sophie Liard (Best ways to fold laundry)

Wednesday, May 25 Camilla Luddington ( Grey’s Anatomy Gaten Matarazzo ( Stranger Things )

Thursday, May 26 Jon Hamm Monica Mangin (Unbeatable bargains) Performance by American Idol Runner-Up

Friday, May 27 Live ’s American Idol Encore – Performance by a top 10 finalist as decided by an online poll of Live viewers !



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.