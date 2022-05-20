New Marvel Skateboards Available from Bear Walker

Bear Walker Industries, an internationally renowned skateboard design and manufacturing company specializing in custom, hand-crafted and carved wood skateboards inspired by art and pop culture, today announced the release of their limited-edition Marvel Series 1 skateboard collection.
- The eye-catching collection includes four board designs inspired by esteemed Marvel characters including Wolverine, Black Panther, Hulk, and Iron Man.
- Each board pays homage to the beloved character and captures the essence and story of each character through purposeful, comic book-inspired design and colorful detail.
- Adding to the detail of the collection, all boards feature Bear Walker’s patented grip and are crafted from a custom maple plywood, made exclusively for Bear Walker boards.
- Bear Walker's Marvel Series 1 Collection will feature four unique designs, with 250 boards per respective design.
- Each board will include a signed and numbered Certificate of Authenticity, and consumers will have the option to include Bear Walker’s signature Hyberium Wheels and trucks at checkout.
- The collection will be available for purchase at bearwalker.com starting at $225 per board while supplies last.
What they're saying:
- Bear Walker, CEO and Founder: "Having admired the work of Marvel over the years, we are thrilled to be collaborating with Marvel Entertainment on this Series 1 Collection, bringing to life some of the most well-known Super Heroes in a new and exciting way. “Acting as a tribute to both the character and fans, we worked closely with Marvel, creating intricate designs symbolic of the represented character to truly tell each Super Hero's story on our skateboards.”
- Paul Gitter, SVP, Marvel Consumer Products: “Marvel continues to solidify its leadership in the lifestyle product space, by collaborating with boundary-pushing brands like Bear Walker, who seamlessly merge the DNA of Marvel with the worlds of fashion, action and sports. Our characters are inspirational and agents for change, and we can’t imagine a better way to capture that spirit than through Bear Walker’s innovative craftsmanship and commitment to skateboarding culture.”