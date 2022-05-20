This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of May 23rd-27th:

Monday, May 23 One mother’s battle for justice after her son’s murder was labeled an accidental drug overdose. One woman’s fight to regain her life after waking up from a 13-year coma Carl Clemons-Hopkins ( Hacks )

Tuesday, May 24 – Medical Gaslighting Conversations with women who say that their health symptoms weren’t taken seriously by doctors Paula Eiselt and Tonya Lewis Lee ( Aftershock )

Wednesday, May 25 – Special Hour Dedicated to the Fight Against Human Trafficking Jeannie Mai Jenkins ( Surviving Sex Trafficking ) Daytime exclusive with Sara Kruzan

Thursday, May 26 Get Lit: Beach Reads! Performance by Sean Paul

Friday, May 27 Taylor Calmus ( Super Dad ) The Critter Fixers A high school sophomore changing his community through technology



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.