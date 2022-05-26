Actor Ray Liotta Passes Away at the Age of 67

Beloved actor Ray Liotta, known for his roles in films like Goodfellas and Field of Dreams, has passed away at the age of 67.

  • Deadline reports that Liotta passed away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the film Dangerous Waters.
  • Liotta also had several upcoming projects on his schedule, including a starring role in the Working Title film The Substance opposite Demi Moore as well as an executive producer gig on the A&E docuseries Five Families.
  • Liotta was born in 1954 in Newark, NJ and studied acting at the University of Miami.
  • He earned several bit parts and television roles before landing the role of “Shoeless” Joe Jackson in the classic baseball film Field of Dreams.
  • After that, he was cast for a starring role in Goodfellas, which earned six Academy Award nominations and set Liotta up as a regular on the big screen.
  • Some of his following credits included:
    • Unlawful Entry
    • No Escape
    • Unforgettable
    • Turbulence
    • Cop Land 
  • As for his Disney credits, Liotta played Captain T.C. Doyle in Operation Dumbo Drop, Big Papa in Muppets Most Wanted and Principal Luger in Hannah Montana.
  • He also voiced Major Liotta in the animated series Phineas and Ferb.
  • Liotta also made guest appearances on popular television series, such as:
    • The Simpsons
    • SpongeBob SquarePants
    • Family Guy
    • Modern Family
    • Just Shoot Me!
    • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
  • Liotta is survived by his daughter, Karsen, and fiance Jacy Nittolo.