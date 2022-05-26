Actor Ray Liotta Passes Away at the Age of 67

Beloved actor Ray Liotta, known for his roles in films like Goodfellas and Field of Dreams, has passed away at the age of 67.

opposite Demi Moore as well as an executive producer gig on the A&E docuseries . Liotta was born in 1954 in Newark, NJ and studied acting at the University of Miami.

He earned several bit parts and television roles before landing the role of “Shoeless” Joe Jackson in the classic baseball film Field of Dreams .

As for his Disney credits, Liotta played Captain T.C. Doyle in Operation Dumbo Drop , Big Papa in Muppets Most Wanted and Principal Luger in Hannah Montana .

. Liotta also made guest appearances on popular television series, such as: The Simpsons SpongeBob SquarePants Family Guy Modern Family Just Shoot Me! Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Liotta is survived by his daughter, Karsen, and fiance Jacy Nittolo.