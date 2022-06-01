New Thor Watch From CITIZEN’s Marvel Classic Avengers Collection

CITIZEN has created so many beautiful watches with some of our favorite characters, which we have shared previously. They have done it again by creating a piece for the Marvel fan in your family.
What's Happening:
- CITIZEN has come out with a brand new watch inspired by Thor.
- It is available now for $350 and can be purchased online or at select CITIZEN retailers nationwide.
- Here's what was shared in the official press release.
- Off the heels of the newly released official trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, CITIZEN watches releases, Thor, a new men’s watch from their Marvel Classic Avengers collection. The Thor watch comes in black a stainless-steel case and bracelet. The watch face includes distinctive 3-hand black dial with yellow accents that features luminous hammer head hour markers that appear to be in motion circling the smooth black dial. A special emblem from the thundering authority of the Norse God with the words, “Find Your Power” is engraved around an etching of Mjolnir, the hammer of the mighty God of Thunder. Seems fitting that Thor’s watch uses the brand’s proprietary Eco-Drive technology and is powered by light, no battery needed.
- CITIZEN’s Thor timepiece can be the perfect gift for the Marvel collector and fan, a new graduate or a loved one celebrating a birthday. It is available now for $350 online at www.citizenwatch.com and at select CITIZEN retailers nationwide.