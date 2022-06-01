Special “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Volkswagon ID. Buzz Vehicles Make Their Debut at Star Wars Celebration

Volkswagen has unveiled two ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ inspired ID. Buzz vehicles at the recent Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, brought to life through a collaboration between Volkswagen and Lucasfilm.

Two very special Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+

Both ID. Buzz show cars were on the carpet at the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi, a surprise addition to the fan event, where Volkswagen brand ambassador and star of the series, Ewan McGregor, was also in attendance.

Using special adhesive films on the body of the ID. Buzz vehicles, the designers created skins that convey the two sides, drawing specific inspiration from Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader, two iconic characters from the new series. Designers from Lucasfilm and Volkswagen worked in close collaboration for the special project.

ID. Buzz ‘Light Side Edition’ Based on the passenger version of the car, the color of the lower section of the ‘Light Side Edition’ is beige, taking inspiration from the hue of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s tunic. The shiny chrome on the upper section references the design of spaceships and droids from the Star Wars universe. A blue line on the side, which continues to the front of the ID. Buzz into the headlights and light strip, symbolizes Obi-Wan’s blue lightsaber. The glass surfaces of the electric ID. Buzz are designed in transparent blue, matching perfectly with the underbody lighting. Logos of the Rebel Alliance can be found on the side windows as well as on the center caps of the rims. The customized 21-inch wheels carry through the unique design of the entire vehicle.

ID. Buzz ‘Dark Side Edition’ The ID. Buzz Cargo serves as the platform for this edition. Through ominous shades of black and red, the ID. Buzz ‘Dark Side Edition’ embodies the Dark Side. The film is shiny black on the lower area of the body, while the upper section of the ID. Buzz is draped in matte black. Side lines, headlights, light strips and window surfaces are in a red hue, inspired by Darth Vader’s lightsaber. The contrast of red and black is continued by the red underbody lighting. The centers of the uniquely designed 21-inch rims and the body of the ID. Buzz bear the logo of the Empire.

The unveiling of these one-of-a-kind showcars is the next step in the brand’s celebration of the new series, following the launch last week. In addition, with the new partnership, Volkswagen is focusing on an even more emotional approach when positioning the brand, giving its global electrification strategy an additional boost. The wide-ranging Obi-Wan Kenobi campaign starts with its own spot, which was created in cooperation with Lucasfilm and Industrial Light & Magic. This is where the ID. Buzz starred alongside the well-known Star Wars characters.

The new limited Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi is now available on Disney+. The new ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo can already be ordered in European markets.

Doug Chiang, Lucasfilm VP and Executive Creative Director: “The opportunity to explore how Obi-Wan Kenobi and the Volkswagen brand could come together on a vehicle was pure fun. The themes of good and evil, light and dark aren’t necessarily concepts we apply to cars. The ID. Buzz collaboration offered a unique opportunity to have the cars become graphic reflections of two iconic characters.“

Volkswagen Head of Design Jozef Kabaň: "In close collaboration with Lucasfilm, we combine the timeless and functional design of the ID. Buzz with the fascinatingly detailed world of Obi-Wan Kenobi…It's about bringing together two icons, Obi-Wan Kenobi sees the return of iconic characters from Star Wars and is sure to connect generations worldwide – as will the VW Bus, whose mythology will enter the new era of electromobility with the ID. Buzz."