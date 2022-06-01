Star Wars and Ewan McGregor Stand With Moses Ingram After Fans Send Racist Messages

Obi-Wan Kenobi debuted on Disney+ on May 27th, 2022. It was the most-watched Disney+ original series premiere of all time. Ewan McGregor shared on Twitter that that is the power of when Star Wars fans all come together. He thanks fans for that, but has been disturbed about an issue and wanted to address what fans have been saying to Moses Ingram. Here's a video that he shared on Star Wars Twitter.

What's Happening:

Ewan McGregor made a video on Twitter first thanking fans for making Obi-Wan Kenobi the most-watched Disney+ original series premiere of all time.

He wanted to bring to the attention of everyone a problem that has been happening.

He shared that Moses Ingram had been attacked online by many fans.

She has been sent the most horrendous and racist DM’s.

McGregor said that he had heard some of them this morning and it broke his heart. He goes on to say that she is a brilliant actor, a brilliant woman, and is absolutely amazing in the series.

She brings so much to the series and so much to the franchise, and it makes him sick to his stomach to hear this has been happening.

As the leading actor and executive producer of the series, they stand with Ingram and that they love her.

He shares that if you are sending her bullying messages, you are no Star Wars fan in his mind. There's no place for racism in this world.

He ends the video by saying, "I totally stand with Moses."

You can see the video below.