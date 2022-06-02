“TRON: Legacy” Director Shares Why He Thinks Sequel Never Happened

In a new interview with Vulture, TRON: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski shares why he thinks that there wasn’t a sequel to his feature directorial debut.

In a new interview with Vulture celebrating his latest feature, Top Gun: Maverick, TRON: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski took a moment to share why he thinks that there wasn’t a sequel to his feature directorial debut.

Joseph Kosinski, when discussing a TRON: Legacy sequel: “I got so close. I really tried. I got close in 2015, and Disney pulled the plug on it. I hadn’t built anything, but I had the whole movie storyboarded and written. I was really excited because it was inverting the idea: It was all that stuff coming into our world, and it was about the blending of the two. But it was a different Disney by 2015. When I made TRON: Legacy, they didn’t own Marvel; they didn’t own Star Wars. We were the play for fantasy and science fiction. And once you’ve got those other things under your umbrella, it makes sense that you’re going to put your money into a known property and not the weird art student with black fingernails in the corner — that was TRON. And that’s okay. Had I made TRON: Ascension, I wouldn’t have made Only the Brave, and I wouldn’t have made the movies I made. But remember, the first TRON was not a hit when it came out. It’s a cult classic. And if TRON: Legacy’s becoming the same thing, I couldn’t be more thrilled.”