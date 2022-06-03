Disney Hires Mark Bozon to Head Metaverse Creative Strategy

Disney has hired Mark Bozon to Head Metaverse Creative Strategy, according to Variety.
What's Happening:
- Mark Bozon has an impressive resume from being a former gaming executive for Apple, as a senior creative leader for its cross-divisional Next Generation Storytelling initiative. He now has a new role as Head of Metaverse Creative Strategy at Disney.
- Before Apple Bozon was a freelance game designer and producer as well as IGN’s Nintendo editor.
- Bozon announced in May that he was leaving Apple after 12 years and said, "I’m headed to an absolute dream job." He had kept the fact that he was going to Disney a secret until now.
- His most recent job was as games corrective director for Apple Arcade, the tech giant’s game-subscription service.
- In his new role, he will be responsible for leading creative visions for the group and turning strategies into plans.
- Bozon will be building a team that will work with Disney businesses across the parks, TV, film, and more.
- He and his team will be trading bold ideas and surveying for creative Next Generation Storytelling concepts.
- He'll be focused on creating "new canvases for storytelling and audience engagement" and expanding digital and virtual experiences.