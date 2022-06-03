Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of June 6th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts. Plus the show features “Live’s Summer School Week,” a series of segments designed to teach you something new this summer!

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of June 6th-10th:

Monday, June 6 James Patterson ( James Patterson by James Patterson ) “Summer School Week:” Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion.

Tuesday, June 7 Jensen Ackles “Summer School Week:” Dr. Ebonie Vincent (Everything you need to know about your feet) Performance by: Max Frost (Single “Head in the Clouds”)

Wednesday, June 8 Laura Dern ( Jurassic World: Dominion ) Iman Yellani ( Ms. Marvel ) “Summer School Week:” Lance Ulanoff (Tech expert)

Thursday, June 9 Simu Liu ( TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People ) “Summer School Week:” Allan Yuan (Raytheon Technologies Math Counts National Champion) Chef Juan Pablo Loza

Friday, June 10 “Summer School Week” Wraps Up “ Live ’s FoodFluencer Friday Faceoff” with Special Guest Chef



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.