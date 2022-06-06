Prices Rise at Universal Orlando Resort for Annual Passes and Prime Parking

If you're planning on going to Universal Orlando Resort, get ready to pay a bit more. The price has gone up on annual passes as well as prime parking.

What's Happening:

If you are visiting Universal Orlando Resort and do not have a pass that includes parking, get ready to pay more. For most of May, prime parking was $50, but now has been raised to $60. This happens during busy times like summer, Christmas time, and spring break.

If you have been thinking about getting an annual pass, you will have to save more as well.

Passes:

Two Park Seasonal Annual Pass went from $399.99 to $424.99

Two Park Power Annual Pass went from $449.99 to $474.99

Two Park Preferred Annual Pass went from $499.99 to $539.99

Two Park Premier Annual Pass went from $714.99 to $754.99

Three Park Seasonal Annual Pass went from $499.99 to $524.99

Three Park Power Annual Pass went from $559.99 to $584.99

Three Park Preferred Annual Pass went from $609.99 to $649.99

Three Park Premier Annual Pass went from $904.99 to $944.99

If you are a Florida resident you save $100 on the Seasonal, Power, and Preferred passes and $115 on the Two Park Premier Annual Pass.