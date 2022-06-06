Prices Rise at Universal Orlando Resort for Annual Passes and Prime Parking

If you're planning on going to Universal Orlando Resort, get ready to pay a bit more. The price has gone up on annual passes as well as prime parking.
- If you are visiting Universal Orlando Resort and do not have a pass that includes parking, get ready to pay more. For most of May, prime parking was $50, but now has been raised to $60. This happens during busy times like summer, Christmas time, and spring break.
- If you have been thinking about getting an annual pass, you will have to save more as well.
- Two Park Seasonal Annual Pass went from $399.99 to $424.99
- Two Park Power Annual Pass went from $449.99 to $474.99
- Two Park Preferred Annual Pass went from $499.99 to $539.99
- Two Park Premier Annual Pass went from $714.99 to $754.99
- Three Park Seasonal Annual Pass went from $499.99 to $524.99
- Three Park Power Annual Pass went from $559.99 to $584.99
- Three Park Preferred Annual Pass went from $609.99 to $649.99
- Three Park Premier Annual Pass went from $904.99 to $944.99
- If you are a Florida resident you save $100 on the Seasonal, Power, and Preferred passes and $115 on the Two Park Premier Annual Pass.
