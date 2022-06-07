AREA15 Reveals Immersive Entertainment, Promotions, and Events for June

AREA15, one of Las Vegas’s newest attractions, has a full lineup of immersive art, entertainment, and programming throughout the month of June.

What’s Happening:

AREA15, the immersive art and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, invites guests to enjoy an array of brand-new events, promotions and experiences this June.

UFC 275 Live Viewing Party: Teixeira vs. Prochazka Date: Saturday, June 11 Time: Doors open at 4 p.m. Location: The Portal Tickets start at $30 per person. Must be 21 or older to enter. Click here Fans are invited to catch all the action during an immersive viewing of UFC 275 in The Portal, AREA15’s 3D projection-mapped room. Enjoy a 360-degree fight experience on three 23-foot walls with state-of-the-art sound as well as a full bar with specials and a full restaurant menu from The Beast by Todd English. Guests are invited to come early to grab the best seats and great food during the prelims.

National Pride Month at The Beast Date: June 13 through 16 Time: Noon to Midnight Location: The Beast by Todd English Cost: $19 The Beast will be celebrating National Pride Month with a special colorful offering – “Pride Sliders.” This barbecue trio features one brisket slider, one hotlink slider and one pulled pork slider served on colorful buns and garnished with pickled veggies.

Las Vegas Weekly’s 2022 Best of Vegas Awards Dates: Thursday, June 16 Time: 7 to 9 p.m. Location: The Portal Tickets start at $10 per person. Must be 21 or older to enter. Click here Las Vegas Weekly's celebratory event will honor the winners of its 2022 Best of Vegas Awards recognizing the valley’s most noteworthy in food, arts, entertainment, nightlife and more. Tickets include select complimentary cocktails and entry into AREA15.



“Secret Garden”: A Full-Venue Experience Party Date: Saturday, June 18 Time: Doors open at 9 p.m. Location: Throughout AREA15 General admission is $34.95; VIP admission is $49.95. Must be 18 or older to enter. Click here “Secret Garden,” an immersive full-venue experience party in partnership with House of Leaves will feature a headlining performance by Noizu. Fairies, forest sprites and woodland creatures are invited to wear their best costumes while dancing and frolicking through the ethereal world full of lush soundscapes. Guests will also enjoy bewildering art installations, roaming performers, delectable cocktails, sweets, treats and more. Attendees can groove to the beat with a silent disco and three different stages of music underneath the glittering glow of Oddwood’s tree, inside the projection-mapped Portal and outside beneath the night sky in the A-Lot with sounds provided by Noizu, Cloverdale, Eli Escobar, Till Von Sein, Kaysin, Bumps, Local Singles, DJ Crykit and Robyn Lee plus a special guest to be announced soon.

Father’s Day at The Beast Date: Sunday, June 19 Time: Noon to midnight Location: The Beast by Todd English Cost: $65 Built just for Dad, the Dad’s Backyard Feast includes a loaded surf and turf kabob featuring a one-pound lobster tail, marinated ribeye and smoked sausage, served with corn, mushrooms and peppers, prepared on a wood burning open fire grill and accompanied by a slice of grilled watermelon and one Founder’s Scotch infused IPA.



Booka Shade Date: Saturday, June 25 Time: Doors open at 9:30 p.m. Location: The Portal Tickets start at $22.95. Must be 21 or older to attend. Click here AREA15 invites guests to go on a sonic journey with award-winning duo Booka Shade as they bring their riveting live show to The Portal. The German pair, Walter Merziger and Arno Kammermeier, carved a reputation as one of the most highly celebrated electronic acts to come out of Europe in the past two decades. Booka Shade has set the precedent for which electronic music is still held today.

Frequency Breathwork Date: Tuesday, June 21 Location: The Portal Guests are invited to a guided conscious breathwork experience by Frequency Breathwork inside The Portal, AREA15’s 3D projection-mapped room.Attendees can immerse themselves in this deep psychedelic experience through the power and safety of their own oxygen supply. While practicing breathwork, guests will be surrounded by immersive visuals wrapping around the space to round out the experience.



Immersive Movie Night: Jurassic Park Date: June 22, 23, 29 and 30 Time: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Location: The Portal $38 for adults (includes one specialty cocktail or non-alcoholic beverage); $19 for children (ages 12 and under). Click here After the success of the popular showings of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas and The Princess Bride, AREA15 continues its immersive movie night, this time featuring the classic film Jurassic Park. Hosted inside the 360-degree projection-mapped venue, The Portal, the immersive movie night features immersive projections, custom lighting, themed specialty cocktails and surprise-and-delight moments.

Yoga and Wellness with Dray Date: Tuesday, June 28 Time: Class begins at 7 p.m. Location: The Portal $25 per person. Click here Tap into a higher version of yourself with an immersive yoga class taught by Dray Gardner in The Portal. Build strength, create awareness and bring your mind and body connection to a new level. Enjoy a class experience like no other, surrounded by state-of-the-art sound and 360-degree projections that will envelop participants during the session. Participants are required to bring their own mats. Dray Gardner was once crippled by a life-threatening automobile accident and his doctor suggested back surgery, however, Gardner insisted on a more holistic approach. Yoga allowed his mind and body to have brand-new experiences – teaching him balance, discipline, focus, determination, strength, flexibility and peace of mind through meditation. As Dray would say, “You owe you.” Because of his own personal experiences, he believes his purpose is to help others evolve into their best self. It was in learning the science behind yoga and how the practice supports every muscle, tendon, joint and organ down to a cellular level that truly hooked Gardner, leading him to what has now become his life’s work and dharma. Gardner dedicates his time to cultivating unique and transformative yoga experiences and offering his knowledge, strength and commitment to the people of the community.

Klimt: The Immersive Experience Date: Select dates and times throughout June Location: The Portal Click here Klimt: The Immersive Experience is a timed digital art exhibition encompassing 35 minutes and mapped specifically to fit the nearly 7,000-square-foot Portal. Guests will meet the artist like never before when they explore Klimt: The Immersive Experience – an exquisite combination of storytelling and cutting-edge technology delivering a light and sound spectacular of the artist’s most brilliant work in a fully immersive, 360-degree setting. General admission tickets include lounge seating where guests are enveloped in sensational artistry, while VIP tickets include VR goggles to experience “A Day in the Life of the Artist,” a peaceful, visually-rich journey uncovering the inspiration for some of his most iconic work.



ONGOING EVENTS, ENTERTAINMENT AND PACKAGES:

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Date: Select dates and times throughout June Click here Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is a timed experience encompassing 35 minutes and mapped specifically to fit the nearly 7,000-square-foot Portal. Guests take an awe-inspiring journey into the incomparable universe of Van Gogh, one of the greatest artistic geniuses of the 19th century. Explore his life, his work, and his secrets as never before through cutting-edge 360-degree digital projections, a one-of-a-kind VR experience, and a uniquely atmospheric light and sound show. The exhibition is brought to you by the organizers of a collection of widely successful exhibitions present in cities across Europe, Asia and the Americas. General admission tickets include lounge seating where guests are enveloped in sensational artistry, while VIP tickets will include VR goggles to experience “A Day in the Life of the Artist in Arles, France,” a virtual stroll alongside Van Gogh himself to explore the countryside settings that inspired his artwork.

AREA15 Industry Mondays Dates: Every Monday Location: Select venues throughout AREA15 Time: 10 p.m. to closing Feel the beats from a variety of DJs on the decks and underneath the glow of Oddwood. Locals will enjoy a 25 percent discount on select activations, experiences and libations inside AREA15 with a local ID every Monday night. Discounts during Industry Night apply to “Wink World: Portals Into The Infinite,” Museum Fiasco, Five Iron Golf and Dueling Axes, as well as food and drinks at The Beast by Todd English and Oddwood Bar. After 10 p.m., AREA15 is 21 years or older only.

Insider Package The most exclusive way to explore AREA15 is through the Insider Package. AREA15’s Insider Package must be booked at least three days in advance. This three hour package is available for four to 16 guests. Additional tickets, upgrades and add-ons are available upon request at an additional cost. The Insider Package can be booked here AREA15’s Insider Package includes: Expedited entry into AREA15 AREA15 Ambassador greeting and welcome Admission to LIFTOFF and LIFTOFF Lounge One 20-ounce AREA15-branded souvenir Pathwater per person and one 24-ounce premium specialty beverage per person Family-style meal at The Beast by Todd English One premium cocktail or beverage per person included during meal Expedited admission into Wink World: Portals to the Infinite Expedited admission into Museum Fiasco

