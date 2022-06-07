Summertime Savings: Free Shipping on Any Size Order on shopDisney

Gear up for your summer with Free Shipping from shopDisney! This popular offer is back for a limited time as Disney is once again giving guests the chance to bring home magical merchandise and take advantage of the free shipping deal no matter how much they spend.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Splash, play and dance your way into the summer season with shopDisney as the site is offering Free Shipping on any size order

Guests can use the code “ FREESHIP ” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.

” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart. shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.

As you get ready for Father’s Day and summer vacation, or just want to treat yourself to something you’ve had your eye on, Disney has plenty of perfect gifts to browse that will arrive in time for your celebration.

Whether diving headfirst into the multiverse, dressing up for a fancy dinner out, or spending time with characters from Lightyear and Turning Red , shopDisney has you covered with their fantastic assortment of merchandise.

and , shopDisney has you covered with their fantastic assortment of merchandise. Links to a few of our favorite items can be found below.

Father’s Day

Celebrate Dad every single day with a variety of fun Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars gifts that he’ll love. No matter what type of Disney Dad he is, there’s something here to make him smile.

Mickey Mouse ''Best Disney Dad'' Figural Ornament

Summer Fun

From a visit to the parks to creating your own Disney experience at home, shopDisney makes it easy to bring movie magic and playful accessories right to you.

Tuk Tuk Mini Magnetic Shoulder Plush – Raya and the Last Dragon

Lightyear and Turning Red

A wonderful assortment of items from Pixar’s upcoming movie and latest release have made their way to shop Disney. Young fans can have hours of fun with friends from Lightyear or embrace all of their unique qualities and quirks with Mei!

Zyclops Action Figure – Lightyear – 12''

Turning Red Night Light