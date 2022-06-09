Dr. Phillips Center and Ginsburg Family Foundation Announce Ukraine Ballet Benefit

The Dr. Phillips Center and Ginsburg Family Foundation are hosting the Ukraine Ballet Benefit on August 27th, 2022. 100% of the proceeds for this performance at Steinmetz Hall will go to directly benefit Ukrainian citizens, refugees, and veteran services. Here's what was shared in the official press release.

What's Happening:

Today, the Ginsburg Family Foundation joined the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts to announce a first of its kind performance by the world-renowned National Ballet of Ukraine from the Taras Shevchenko National Opera and Ballet Theatre in Kyiv. The live performance will take place on Saturday, August 27, in the acclaimed Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center and will directly benefit the people of Ukraine.

The National Ballet of Ukraine, currently on a world tour, is well known around the world having performed in Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, Japan, Hungary, Oman, Greece, Spain, Italy, Canada, Mexico, China, Latin America and Australia, but this performance in Orlando will be their first in the United States since 2018.

The evening will open with a presentation of the Ukrainian and American National Anthems performed by the Opera Orlando. The main performance will feature excerpts from the greatest ballets while highlighting Ukrainian culture. The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra will perform the orchestral music conducted by Sergii Golubnychyi from the Taras Shevchenko National Opera House.

For guests, a silent auction will also be held in the lobby featuring art and cultural items from Ukraine.

Tickets are available here

What They're Saying: