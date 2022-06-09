Saara Chaudry and Anders Holm Join the Cast of “The Muppets Mayhem”

Disney+ announced today that Saara Chaudry (The Mysterious Benedict Society) and Anders Holm (Inventing Anna) have been cast as Hannah and JJ in the highly anticipated live-action series, The Muppets Mayhem, joining previously announced stars, Lilly Singh (A Little Late with Lilly Singh) and Tahj Mowry (Smart Guy).

The comedy series follows The Electric Mayhem Band — Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet — on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Gibbs (Singh), the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current day music scene as they try to finally go platinum.

Chaudry will star as series regular Hannah, Nora's younger and arguably more accomplished sister. Raised in the era of likes, shares and the idea that “if it wasn’t posted, it didn’t happen,” Hannah translated her e-acumen and talent for enthusiastic and aspirational make-up videos into a burgeoning social media empire, complete with a legion of “Fan-a-Hannahs.” Her success has unfortunately upended her dynamic with Nora.

Holm was cast as recurring guest star JJ, a formerly sheepish, nerdy intern-turned uber-cool, tech entrepreneur who happens to be Nora's ex. On the surface, his ambition knows no bounds, but the real JJ underneath still hopes to win back Nora.

The Muppets Mayhem is developed by Adam F. Goldberg, Bill Barretta and Jeff Yorkes based on characters created by Jim Henson. It is written by Adam F. Goldberg ( The Goldbergs ), Bill Barretta ( Muppets Haunted Mansion ) and Jeff Yorkes, the executive producers are Goldberg, Barretta, Michael Bostick and Kris Eber. Yorkes is a co-executive producer. The Muppets Studio's David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter are also executive producers.

