“A.X.E.: Judgment Day” Begins on July 13th in “A.X.E.: Eve of Judgment #1”

Next month, Krakoa braces itself for war when mutantkind is targeted by the Eternals! Do the Avengers stand a chance at preventing an apocalyptic conflict from erupting across the Marvel Universe? Find out in A.X.E.: Judgment Day, the latest Marvel Comics crossover event launching this summer.

What’s Happening:

Written by Kieron Gillen and drawn by Valerio Schiti, the epic saga will deliver thrilling payoffs to recent events in Avengers , X-Men , and Eternals titles.

, , and titles. Fans got their first glimpse in this year’s FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: JUDGMENT DAY and can get the full scope of the Eternals’ destructive plan in A.X.E.: Eve of Judgment , a special prelude issue by Gillen and Pasqual Ferry.

, a special prelude issue by Gillen and Pasqual Ferry. Eternals know that the mutants have conquered death. But what are they going to do about it? The oldest immortals on Earth size up the newest, and the doomsday clock starts to tick toward Judgment Day…

Check out a teaser from the issue above and witness the opening moves of A.X.E.: Judgment Day when A.X.E.: Eve of Judgment arrives on July 13th.

