GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of June 13th-17th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of June 13th-17th:

Monday, June 13 Miguel Cardona (Secretary of Education) Eric LeGrand Performance by BIBI

Tuesday, June 14 Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) Anika Noni Rose ( Let the Right One In ) Jim Kwik ( Limitless )

Wednesday, June 15 Representative Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) Paul O’Neill ( A Swing and a Hit ) James Brolin ( Lightyear )

Thursday, June 16 Danielle Outlaw (Philadelphia Police Commissioner) Andre Gaines ( After Jackie ) Keke Palmer ( Lightyear )

Friday, June 17 Chase Replogle ( The 5 Masculine Instincts ) Jack Quaid ( The Boys ) GMA3 follows up with Lauren and EJ Wynn after their IVF journey and the birth of their baby boy



