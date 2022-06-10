Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of June 13th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts. Plus the show features Live’s Pawfect Match Week, featuring adorable pets that will all be available for adoption from rescue organizations!

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of June 13th-17th:

Monday, June 13 Amy Brenneman ( The Old Man ) Constance Wu ( The Terminal List ) Performance by Train "Pawfect Match Week:" Andrea Arden (Basic dog training tips)

Tuesday, June 14 Bryan Cranston James Brolin ( Lightyear ) "Pawfect Match Week:" Live staff dog adoptions from past rescue segments

Wednesday, June 15 Rainn Wilson Hailey Bieber "Pawfect Match Week:" Steve Patterson (Talks with NYC dog owners about their furry best friends)

Thursday, June 16 Andy Garcia ( Father of the Bride ) Keke Palmer "Pawfect Match Week:" Victoria Shaffer (Adoptable pups getting a picture-perfect makeover)

Friday, June 17 Vanessa Williams ( Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway’ starring Vanessa Williams ) "Pawfect Match Week:" Dr. Aziza Glass (Tips for beating the heat with your furry friend) Live ’s FoodFluencer Friday Faceoff with Special Guest Chef



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.