Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

What’s Happening:

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed their guests list for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors and more.

Additionally this season, former The View co-hosts will stop by to guest co-host for Flashback Friday and commemorate their time on the show.

co-hosts will stop by to guest co-host for Flashback Friday and commemorate their time on the show. The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC

The View Guests for the Week of June 13th-17th:

Monday, June 13 – Guest Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin David Duchovny ( The Reservoir )

Tuesday, June 14 – Guest Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Jeff Bridges and Amy Brenneman ( The Old Man )

Wednesday, June 15 – Guest Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Ed Helms ( Rutherford Falls ) Superfan surprise

Thursday, June 16 – Guest Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Bryan Cranston ( Jerry and Marge Go Large ) Gloria Estefan ( Father of the Bride )

Friday, June 17 – Guest Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Emma Thompson ( Good Luck to You, Leo Grande ) Keke Palmer ( Lightyear )



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.