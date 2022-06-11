“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Bacon and More to Appear Week of June 13th

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of June 13th-17th:
  • **Monday, June 13 – Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night – 7 pm EDT**
    • Samuel L. Jackson (The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank)
  • Monday, June 13
    • Kevin Bacon (City on a Hill)
    • Mike Epps (The Upshaws)
    • Musical Guest Ben Harper
  • Tuesday, June 14 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date June 8, 2022
    • President Joe Biden
    • Musical Guest Jack Johnson
  • Wednesday, June 15 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date June 10, 2022
  • Thursday, June 16 Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night 8 pm ET**
  • Tuesday, June 16
    • Musical Guests Bartees Strange
  • Friday, June 17
    • Martin Lawrence (Martin)
