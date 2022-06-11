- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
- **Monday, June 13 – Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night – 7 pm EDT**
- Samuel L. Jackson (The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank)
- Monday, June 13
- Kevin Bacon (City on a Hill)
- Mike Epps (The Upshaws)
- Musical Guest Ben Harper
- Tuesday, June 14 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date June 8, 2022
- President Joe Biden
- Musical Guest Jack Johnson
- Wednesday, June 15 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date June 10, 2022
- Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
- Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi)
- Musical Guest Symba
- Thursday, June 16 – Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night – 8 pm ET**
- Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
- Tuesday, June 16
- Musical Guests Bartees Strange
- Friday, June 17
- Martin Lawrence (Martin)
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.