Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC

**Monday, June 13 – Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night – 7 pm EDT** Samuel L. Jackson ( The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey and Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank )

Monday, June 13 Kevin Bacon ( City on a Hill ) Mike Epps ( The Upshaws ) Musical Guest Ben Harper

Tuesday, June 14 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date June 8, 2022 President Joe Biden Musical Guest Jack Johnson

Wednesday, June 15 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date June 10, 2022 Jeff Bridges ( The Old Man ) Rupert Friend ( Obi-Wan Kenobi ) Musical Guest Symba

Thursday, June 16 – Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night – 8 pm ET ** Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez ( Only Murders in the Building )

– – ** Tuesday, June 16 Musical Guests Bartees Strange

Friday, June 17 Martin Lawrence ( Martin )



This weekwill welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits. Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winninglate-night talk show,The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.